Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 3,353,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,481. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $204.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 537,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

