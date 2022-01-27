Analysts Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ECOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

