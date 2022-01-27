Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.24. 1,210,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,272. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

