Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.61 Million

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $524.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.87 million and the highest is $542.89 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA stock opened at $116.42 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

