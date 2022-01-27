Analysts Anticipate Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

