Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $7.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.12 billion and the lowest is $7.87 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $32.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,791 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.