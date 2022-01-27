Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $150.69 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

