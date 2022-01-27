Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 27th (ACKAY, AKBTY, AOWDF, AUCOY, BPOSY, CRTX, EMLZF, FNLPF, GPTGF, HAYW)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 27th:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Compass Point currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

