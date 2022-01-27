Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $532.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

