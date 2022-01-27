Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.50 million and the highest is $113.20 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $470.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BANF stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
