Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.50 million and the highest is $113.20 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $470.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.