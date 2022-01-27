Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

