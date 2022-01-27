Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $40.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the highest is $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $155.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.39 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

