Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.76.

Shares of KLAC opened at $380.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

