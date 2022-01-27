Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce sales of $677.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,675,695 shares of company stock valued at $111,429,912. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

