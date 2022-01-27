Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $609.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $606.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $526.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $2,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

