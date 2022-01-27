Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report sales of $292.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.50 million and the lowest is $284.60 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.