Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $716.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.50 million. Viasat reported sales of $575.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viasat by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at $16,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Viasat has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

