Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

