Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.