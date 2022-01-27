Analysts Offer Predictions for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.77 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.14 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $137.96 and a one year high of $230.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.