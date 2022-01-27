Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $49.04 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

