Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (EMA, EXP, FTS, H, HPP, KMX, LSTR, MGNI, PRTS, ROK)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 27th:

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $190.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS)

had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $140.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $167.00 to $155.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $23.00.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to C$45.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $15.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $294.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $415.00 to $425.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $317.00 to $324.00.

