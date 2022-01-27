Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

1/7/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,875. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

