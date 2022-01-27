Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zogenix (ZGNX)

Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

1/19/2022 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/19/2022 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/19/2022 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2022 – Zogenix had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $26.00.

12/20/2021 – Zogenix had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

