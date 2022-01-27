Analysts Set Expectations for American Express’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

NYSE AXP opened at $175.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

