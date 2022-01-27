Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.68.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.65. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$53.20 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The stock has a market cap of C$62.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

