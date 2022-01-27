Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (AAL, AAZ, ALKS, ANET, ATYM, BHP, CAML, CAPD, CEY, CPF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 27th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on the stock.

Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a hold rating to an overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.32) price target on the stock.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 134 ($1.81) target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 112 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DEXSF (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $0.53 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.07.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its coverage pending rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on the stock.

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,990 ($26.85) price target on the stock.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price target on the stock.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, it is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The company’s long-term deals with state-run companies and integrated firms are major positives. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, the company expects to capitalize on the improving demand for oilfield services as increasing commodity prices is encouraging customers to increase drilling activities. Also, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. Consequently, Schlumberger is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on the stock.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

