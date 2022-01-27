Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (AO, EML, EYE, GNC, IGG, KWS, MAB1, MNZS, REMYY, RNK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 27th:

AO World (LON:AO) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Emmerson (LON:EML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

