Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CS Disco (LAW)

1/18/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

1/13/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

1/6/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

1/5/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LAW traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 302,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13. CS Disco Inc has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

