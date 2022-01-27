Analyzing BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intelsat and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intelsat and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 0 2 0 3.00

BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.37%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Intelsat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

