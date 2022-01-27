Analyzing Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) & ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $10.80 million 23.38 -$53.19 million ($1.16) -4.34 Zosano Pharma $220,000.00 234.00 -$33.37 million ($0.29) -1.50

Zosano Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -3,747.12% -65.00% -41.70% Zosano Pharma -3,367.90% -75.96% -51.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProQR Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zosano Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 419.74%. Zosano Pharma has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Zosano Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats ProQR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer, and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

