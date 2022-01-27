Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits Market Capitalization of $302.80 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003797 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $302.80 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,521,802 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

