Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:POND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Angel Pond has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Angel Pond as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

