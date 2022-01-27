AnRKey X Market Cap Reaches $8.45 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $241,519.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048804 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.46 or 0.06452064 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00053360 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,077.87 or 0.98573055 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003276 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051256 BTC.
AnRKey X Profile
AnRKey X Coin Trading
