ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of ANSYS worth $537,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.54 and a 200 day moving average of $371.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

