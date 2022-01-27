Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Antero Resources worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

