Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $15.04 on Thursday, reaching $443.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,276. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.33. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

