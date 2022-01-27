Anthony Anderson Sells 2,250 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,763. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $3,068,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in AAR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

