Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $20.42

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $380.56 million and $28.50 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $20.42 or 0.00055283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

