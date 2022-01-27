Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,956,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000.

NASDAQ:ANZUU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

