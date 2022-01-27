AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 125 ($1.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 106.90 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.36. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 360.50 ($4.86). The firm has a market cap of £512.61 million and a P/E ratio of -82.23.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

