Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of AON worth $151,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 62.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.75. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

