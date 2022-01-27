Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of AON worth $151,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.75. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

