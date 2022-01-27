Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AOZOY remained flat at $$5.79 on Thursday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

