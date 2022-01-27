APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 51751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APA. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

