ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Down 5.3% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $59.28 million and $821,486.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.10 or 0.06521194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.09 or 0.99872271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 91,734,570 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

