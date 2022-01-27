Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.92 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $40.92 million and $3.25 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00176400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00028256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00074861 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00388461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

