Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 4.6% Higher

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.47. Approximately 186,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,157,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

