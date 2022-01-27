Apollo Investment (AINV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $830.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

