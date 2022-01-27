Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $492,207.94 and $173,503.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

